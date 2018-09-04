Dryshore motorcyclist dies after accident

An intoxicated and alleged speeding driver of a pickup, yesterday afternoon struck down a motorcyclist on the Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast, the police said today. The cyclist who was rushed to the Suddie Hospital in an unconscious state, was pronounced dead on arrival and the motorist who sustained injuries about his body after his vehicle toppled multiple times, is warded at the said institution in a stable condition.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that about 5.30 pm, Kevon Tacourdeen, 32, of Lot 9 Dryshore, Essequibo Coast was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road on motorcycle CH 4278 when motor pick-up GEE 1179 driven by a 34-year-old resident of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast who was proceeding, north along the western lane reportedly at a very fast rate of speed, collided with the motorcyclist whilst negotiating a left bend.

Investigations are in progress.