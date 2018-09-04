GPL explains latest shutdown

At approximately 9.50 pm on Sunday, the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced a system shutdown following a phase to ground fault which tripped the LS6 transmission line between the Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston substations, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said yesterday.

At the time, approximately 15 Megawatts of power, well above the on line spinning reserve capacity, was being transferred. The sudden drop in available capacity caused the system to shut down, GPL said.

Remedial work began immediately, and the first area was re-powered at approximately 10.16 pm. All areas were re-powered at approximately 11.32 pm.

Subsequent to power restoration, at approximately 1 am yesterday, a burst high voltage conductor at Zeelugt interrupted the power supply to customers from Zeelugt to Parika, East Bank Essequibo. Due to the inclement weather, power was not restored until 1. 28 pm yesterday.

GPL apologizes for the inconvenience caused.