Police commiserate with accidents victims

Police Commander of ‘E’ Division, Anthony Vanderhyden (right); Second in Command, Inspector S. Massay and Pastor Duke from the Police COPS and Faith Network and a team of police yesterday paid a visit to Rihanna McFarlane and Maisha Ibrahim, two of the victims of Saturday’s accident on the Moblissa Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway which left two persons dead and three hospitalized.
Pastor Duke and the Commander offered words of prayers and comfort to the two who remain patients at the Georgetown Hospital Corporation.
