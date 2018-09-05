Guyana News

‘If you can’t pay us right, we will stay in the streets’

By
The crowd cheering on as General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Coretta McDonald made her remarks at the meeting in the packed Mackenzie High School auditorium

As hundreds of striking teachers in Linden and the surrounding environs took to the streets again to protest for better wages and working conditions, Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) General Secretary Coretta McDonald vowed that they were prepared to continue industrial action for as long as it takes to secure a “proper” offer or have the labour dispute referred to arbitration.

Armed with placards and umbrellas, a gathering of more than 800, which comprised both teachers and parents, endured the scorching heat to protest outside of the Education Ministry building in the town yesterday.

They later crowded the Mackenzie High School, where McDonald was adamant that they would not be “bullied” by the government…..

Comments

