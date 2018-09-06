$14M facelift for East La Penitence Market

Following years of neglect, the East La Penitence Market is finally getting a facelift after the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) awarded a contract to construct fences and rehabilitate other parts.

The contract, which was awarded to GRE Engineering, is pegged at more than $14 million and is being done as a collaboration between the Ministry of Communities and the M&CC. During a tour of the ongoing works at the Market yesterday, Assistant City Engineer Rasheed Kellman told Stabroek News that two fences are being constructed at the market’s western and eastern sides which will stand some 10 feet high. The lower portion of the fences will be made of concrete blocks while the upper part will be of mesh. Kellman said that work will be done on the sanitary blocks, revenue collection area, and the storage bonds and is expected to be completed within two months…..