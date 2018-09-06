Guyana News

$14M facelift for East La Penitence Market

By Staff Writer
The current condition of the sanitary block at the East La Penitence Market that will be rehabilitated.

Following years of neglect, the East La Penitence Market is finally getting a facelift after the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) awarded a contract to construct fences and rehabilitate other parts.

The contract, which was awarded to GRE Engineering, is pegged at more than $14 million and is being done as a collaboration between the Ministry of Communities and the M&CC. During a tour of the ongoing works at the Market yesterday, Assistant City Engineer Rasheed Kellman told Stabroek News that two fences are being constructed at the market’s western and eastern sides which will stand some 10 feet high. The lower portion of the fences will be made of concrete blocks while the upper part will be of mesh. Kellman said that work will be done on the sanitary blocks, revenue collection area, and the storage bonds and is expected to be completed within two months…..

Related Coverage

Contracts signed for repairs to 3 city markets

Govt to enhance vending sites

City scouting new sites for La Penitence vendors

By

More in Guyana News

Second study of feasibility of oil refinery needed

Second study of feasibility of oil refinery needed

President attends Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on single market

Zealand accident victims died by drowning

Emergency works done on Wisroc Road

M.B. Sandaka rehabilitated

Support group for parents of differently-abled children launched

Support group for parents of differently-abled children launched

By

Comments

Around the Web