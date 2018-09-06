Guyana News

City chamber flays gov’t over local content law

-wants delay of MoU with Trinidad

By Staff Writer
Deodat Indar

Lamenting the delay in local content legislation that would give  businesses here first consideration in providing services and goods for the growing oil and gas industry, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has sent its own draft to the government.

It has also called for a hold to be placed on any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trinidad and Tobago until it has a clear idea of what it entails.

Both positions enunciated yesterday by the Chamber will be seen as sharp criticisms of the manner in which the government has handled the oil and gas sector…..

