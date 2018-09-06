Guyana News

President attends Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on single market

By Staff Writer
President David Granger (centre) in discussion with Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves (right) and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday participated in the Ninth Meeting of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), which was held in Bridgetown, Barbados.  

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the meeting was convened to discuss and make decisions aimed at hastening the movement towards a Single Market and Economy within the Caribbean Community.

The Sub- Committee, which was chaired by  Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, saw discussions on a wide range of issues including the role of the private sector and labour in the CSME, facilitation of travel, the free movement of persons, contingent rights and the proposed establishment of a single registration for companies. 

Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM Charlene Phoenix and Sherwyn Naughton, Senior Foreign Service Officer within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompanied Granger to the meeting.

