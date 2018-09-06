Guyana News

Support group for parents of differently-abled children launched

-16 microcephaly cases recorded

By

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday launched a support group for parents of children who are differently-abled as a means of offering support and building coping skills of parents.

Director of Rehabilitation Services at the Ministry, Ariane Mangar, revealed that the session brought together 25 parents from various parts of the country and featured presentations focused on coping skills by a psychologist attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital, among other activities.

“We chose to bring parents of children with disabilities, more specifically those with microcephaly which is endemic due to the Zika virus in Guyana…Disabilities will not go away, it is lifelong, and so they will need the psychological support because they will develop a lot of anxiety and depression; it is not an easy thing to have a child that is disabled, someone who, you in most cases have to basically do everything for, for the rest of their lives. It’s hard and they need the support so we are here to offer them just that,” Mangar said…..

Related Coverage

Unheard, unseen and underserved…Differently-abled persons seek success despite weak support

By

Donations made to differently-abled groups

‘Anti-poor’ budget plans neglect most vulnerable -Lawrence

More in Guyana News

Over 60 groupings/individuals seeking to contest local government elections

Over 60 groupings/individuals seeking to contest local government elections

Agricola man in court again for robbery

Firms hired through restrictive tendering for tourism drive in North America, Germany

Firms hired through restrictive tendering for tourism drive in North America, Germany

Photographer testifies in ‘Sagga’ murder PI

Cops still searching for clues in murder of Annandale pensioner

East Bank Berbice road project for year-end completion

Comments

Around the Web