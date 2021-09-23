Differently-abled persons being trained to make blocks

Members of the differently-abled community are being trained to make concrete blocks for use in the construction industry, according to a release yesterday from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

An $875,000 block-making shed donated by CH&PA was also commissioned at the opening ceremony at the Guyana Society for the Blind at High Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and a quantity of equipment was handed over including wheelbarrows and spades.

The Ministry of Housing and Water in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism launched the block-making workshop for members of the differently-abled community, under the Community-based Employment Stimulation Programme (CESP).