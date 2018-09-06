Teachers wage talks to resume today

The government and the GTU are to resume discussions today in a bid to end the teachers’ strike that has upturned the new school year since Monday and yesterday the umbrella trade union grouping, GTUC accused the APNU+AFC administration of creating an environment of conflict and not negotiating in good faith.

Among the first matters likely to be addressed at today’s meeting would be the Guyana Teachers’ Union’s (GTU’s) view that the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection cannot perform the conciliation function and that the deadlock between the two sides should move immediately to arbitration which would then settle the dispute and be binding on both sides.

Yesterday’s invitation to the GTU announcing the resumption of a meeting that was adjourned from August 30th was signed by Charles Ogle, Chief Labour Officer. It gave no indication of the agenda. The meeting is set for 1.30 pm in the boardroom of the Labour Department, Ministry of Social Protection…..