First Lady, UNICEF join hands for youth development

First Lady Sandra Granger is collaborating with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Guyana to create opportunities for young people to develop their capacity in Technology and robotics.

The collaboration comes as a result of a new initiative to be launched by the United Nations (UN) and UNICEF, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.

The initiative, called the “Young Peoples Agenda” is a part of the United Nations new commitment to working with and for young people. It is also a part of a UN Youth Strategy and Generation Unlimited Partnership that will be launched at the UN Headquarters, New York at the 73rd UN General Assembly later this month. The First Lady will be attending the forum. ….