Charges over ‘Pradoville 2’ lands loom

By Staff Writer
Pradoville 2 (File photo)

Multiple persons are likely to face criminal charges soon as a result of the sale of state lands way below market value in the ‘Pradoville 2’ Housing Scheme at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, according to sources close to the investigation.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that while the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) completed its investigations and forwarded its findings for legal advice months ago, there is a small issue that needs to be clarified. That issue is currently being addressed.

The sources explained that charges could be filed as early as next week.

A special investigation of the housing development, which was part of a larger probe of the financial operations of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), was conducted by accounting firm Ram & McRae…..

