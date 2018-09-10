Guyana News

Brazil supports UN decision over Venezuela controversy

By Staff Writer
President David Granger (second from right) sharing a toast with Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana, Lineu Pupo De Paula. First Lady Sandra Granger is at right. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana, Lineu Pupo De Paula has said his country welcomes the decision of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to transmit the Venezuela border controversy to the International Court of Justice.

The ambassador was speaking on Friday at his Queenstown residence at a reception to mark the 196th anniversary of his country’s independence, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency…..

