Brazil supports UN decision over Venezuela controversy

Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana, Lineu Pupo De Paula has said his country welcomes the decision of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to transmit the Venezuela border controversy to the International Court of Justice.
The ambassador was speaking on Friday at his Queenstown residence at a reception to mark the 196th anniversary of his country’s independence, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments