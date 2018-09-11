Guyana News

Man beaten in Sophia over alleged rape of girl

By Staff Writer

Residents of North Sophia last evening severely injured a man who allegedly raped a six- year-old girl.

The man is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital receiving medical attention under police guard.

At the hospital also, the victim was receiving medical attention. The incident occurred sometime between 6.30 and 7 pm…..

Related Coverage

Duo badly beaten in North Ruimveldt, hospitalised

Cops reviewing footage from Delicious Restaurant murder

Vigilantes beat man to death in Sophia

More in Guyana News

Prohibited items found at Mazaruni Prison

Guyanese man reported missing in Trinidad

T&T energy chamber keen on updated co-operation pact with Guyana – CEO

By

Cooper St man now on bodily harm charge

Majority of National Ophthalmology Hospital rehab works completed

Majority of National Ophthalmology Hospital rehab works completed

Tourism bodies in bid to bolster media ties

Comments

Around the Web