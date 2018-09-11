Man beaten in Sophia over alleged rape of girl

Residents of North Sophia last evening severely injured a man who allegedly raped a six- year-old girl.
The man is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital receiving medical attention under police guard.
At the hospital also, the victim was receiving medical attention. The incident occurred sometime between 6.30 and 7 pm…..
