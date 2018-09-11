Guyana News

No bail for accused in attempted knife-point robbery

By Staff Writer

A construction worker was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of attempting to commit armed robbery.

The charge against Teshaka Bobb alleges that on September 8th, 2018, at Albert Street, Alberttown, he attempted to commit a felony, being armed robbery, while armed with a knife and in the company of another. It is alleged that he attempted to rob Randy Bourne.

Bobb denied the allegation and told the court that he knew nothing about it. He then stated that he was hit down by the police…..

