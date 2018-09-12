Guyana News

Ex-cop gets life sentence for raping boy, 13

By Staff Writer
Milton Kewley

Former police officer Milton Kewley was yesterday handed a life sentence for raping a 13-year-old boy.

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, who imposed the sentence, told the 50-year-old Kewley that his actions were “outrageous and abominable.”

The man was unanimously convicted by a 12-member jury on Monday at the conclusion of his trial at the Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown High Court…..

Gov’t, teachers still haggling over arbitration terms

