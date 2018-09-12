Gov’t, teachers still haggling over arbitration terms

A meeting between the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to craft Terms of Reference (ToR) for an arbitration panel ended with no ToR being signed but a “feasible timeline” being set.

GTU President Mark Lyte told reporters after the meeting at the Department of Labour that the Ministry has agreed to work with a shorter timeline than the two months proposed by the union.

He added that a full ToR was not agreed to because the union was concerned about two clauses proposed by the Ministry…..