Pit bull attack victim not pressing charges, accepts compensation

Ingrid Wilson, the 58-year-old woman who was brutally attacked by three pit bulls just over two weeks ago, has accepted compensation of $200,000 from the owner of the animals instead of pursuing charges.

Her son, Darius Simon, told Stabroek News that his mother is slowly recovering after she had the more than 70 stitches she received in wake of the attack removed. He added that the woman is still feeling tremendous pain and is unable to speak properly because of the severity of the injuries to her mouth.

Simon also explained that his mother has declined to press charges against the owner of the dog since she wouldn’t be able to go through the hassle of the court proceedings. As a result, she has decided to accept the compensation of $200,000…..