Trio charged with illegal firearm, ammo possession

-one sentenced to two years after admitting to crime

By Staff Writer

A man was yesterday fined and sentenced to two years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to illegal firearm and ammunition possession, when he and two others were taken before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

It was alleged that Jason Hunte, 32, Michael Vanderstoop, 30 and Terrence Frank, 33, on September 6th, 2018, at Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara, had in their possession one 9mm Pistol and a .45 pistol without being the holders of firearm licences. It was further alleged that the men, on the same date, had in their possession nine rounds of live 9mm ammunition and four rounds of .45 ammunition…..

