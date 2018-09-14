Guyana News

CAL supporting First Lady’s `Shoes that Grow’ project

By Staff Writer
First Lady Sandra Granger (second from left) stands with CAL’s Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera (right), CAL’s Senior Marketing Manager, Alicia Cabrera (second from right) and Interim General Manager, Georgetown, Carl Stuart following a meeting held at her office. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is partnering with First Lady  Sandra Granger to transport for free, shoes from the New York to Guyana for her “Shoes that grow” project.

 According to a Ministry of the Presidency press release, a team from CAL, the state-owned airline of Trinidad and Tobago, met with the First Lady yesterday, at her State House office. After the meeting, CAL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Garvin Medera told the Ministry of the Presidency’s Public Information and Press Services Unit that an agreement was signed to pave the way for this new collaboration. ….

