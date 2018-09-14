Number 54 village labourer died of hypovolemic shock, PM reveals

The labourer whose body was discovered at the Number 54 Village, Corentyne backlands last Thursday, died as a result of a hypovolemic shock, a Post Mortem (PM) examination revealed yesterday.

The man, Malcolm Corlette, 37, who was discovered by residents face-down with his arms twisted, in the backlands of Number 54 Village, Corentyne, died as a result of hypovolemic shock and burn.

Police have ruled out foul play as having contributed to the cause of death…..