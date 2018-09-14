Guyana News

Number 54 village labourer died of hypovolemic shock, PM reveals

By Staff Writer

The labourer whose body was discovered at the Number 54 Village, Corentyne backlands last Thursday, died as a result of a hypovolemic shock, a Post Mortem (PM) examination revealed yesterday.

The man, Malcolm Corlette, 37, who was discovered by residents face-down with his arms twisted, in the backlands of Number 54 Village, Corentyne, died as a result of hypovolemic shock and burn.

Police have ruled out foul play as having contributed to the cause of death…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Anna Regina woman who had c-section died of shock after blood loss

Berbice man gets 20 years for killing drinking mate

Autopsy finds fluid build-up in organs caused death of woman with dead foetus

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo surprised at Patterson’s delay in seeking UN help for GECOM

Boy, 7, killed, sister critical

Drunk driving senior cop under close arrest after fatal accident

Comments