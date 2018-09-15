CCJ denies Marcus Bisram urgent hearing of challenge to judge’s refusal to discontinue murder charge

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday dismissed an application made on behalf of murder accused United States resident Marcus Bisram for an urgent hearing of a challenge to a local judge’s refusal to discontinue the charge against him.

“We are disappointed that the court decided to go the way it did. We haven’t seen the reasons for the decision of the court as yet… we find the decision difficult in the circumstances where the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] is obliged to exercise the decision to charge only when there is evidence that can lead to a conviction. That is well established in law…,” attorney Sanjeev Datadin told the Stabroek News in an invited comment following the decision.

Bisram, who is charged with ordering the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, is also fighting the extradition order issued in the United States by Judge Peggy Kuo. He was nabbed in the United States on July 16th last year…..