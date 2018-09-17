Harmon petitions ExxonMobil for help in city restoration efforts

As ExxonMobil prepares for the arrival of its second exploration vessel, the Noble Tom Madden, Minister of State Joseph Harmon lobbied a visiting team of executives from the company to invest in the restoration of Georgetown.

“Personally, I believe that Georgetown can do with some help in terms of our physical environment, to the extent where we can bring Georgetown back to its pristine state. We need to recapture the clean-up spirit and emphasise and encourage solid waste management and such,” a press statement from the Ministry of the Presidency quotes the Minister as saying during a meeting held on Wednesday.

Since entering office in 2015, the APNU+AFC government has invested in excess of $700 million for the cleanup and restoration of the Capital City, and the City Administration, led by Town Clerk Royston King, had previously reached out to ExxonMobil in the hopes of securing funding for various projects…..