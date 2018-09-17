Guyana News

Inquiry ordered into City Hall

-town clerk to be sent on leave

By Staff Writer
City Hall

Following a “plethora” of complaints against City Hall by residents, vendors and members of the business community, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has ordered a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) and is calling on the public to submit statements.

This newspaper understands that Town Clerk Royston King will be sent on leave to facilitate the process.

“What has occasioned it? We would have received a plethora of complaints; from individuals, organisations, institutions the business community…,” LGC Chairman Mortimer Mingo told Stabroek News, when contacted yesterday. “In keeping with the Local Government Act, the commissioners met, deliberated and ….

