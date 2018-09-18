Albouystown man gets two years for illegal possession of gun

An Albouystown man was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail and fined after he was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm.

David Austin was on trial before Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown.

The charge against the accused stated that on December 1st, 2017, at Hill Street, Albouystown, Austin had a .38 revolver in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder.

At the conclusion of his trial, which saw Sergeant Seon Blackman making the prosecution’s case, Austin heard that he was found guilty of the crime. He was then sentenced to two years in jail and fined $50,000.

It was the prosecution’s case that on the day in question, at about 7.20 pm, police were on mobile patrol conducting a stop and search exercise when the defendant and another male were observed sitting on a push cart. A search was carried out on the men and the .38 revolver was found in a bag Austin had on his shoulder.