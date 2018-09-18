Ministry of Social Protection to propose arbitrator for teachers wages

As the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) approach another stalemate over their inability to agree on a chair for the arbitration, the Ministry of Social Protection (MoSP) has stepped in and agreed to nominate a chairperson.

A statement from MoSP noted that they had been approached by the Ministry to nominate the chairman in keeping with the provisions of the extant Collective Labour Agreement between GTU and MoE.

“The Ministry… agreed to satisfy the request of the Ministry of Education and has since written to the President of the Union indicating its acceptance of the… request. The Union was advised also that it would be informed of future developments on the matter in due course,” the statement concludes…..