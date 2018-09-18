Guyana News

President says task force to tackle South Rupununi problems

-toshaos complain about illegal mining, trafficking in persons

By Staff Writer
President David Granger (second from right) addresses Toshaos of the South Rupununi after hearing their concerns on a number of issues. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger, on Saturday, ordered that a multi-agency task force be established  to address the issues challenging the communities of the South Rupununi.

A Ministry of the Presidency press release yesterday said that the President was at the time visiting the community of Shulinab, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo for Heritage Day celebrations.

 The President’s decision followed a number of complaints by Toshaos of the various communities about illegal mining, pollution and allegations of trafficking in persons (TIP) among other criminal activities, affecting their communities.  He undertook to have the many issues presented to him by the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) probed and remedied…..

