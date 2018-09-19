Attorney in traffic stop video questioned by Whim police

Attorney Ryan Crawford, who was recorded delivering an expletive-laced tirade during a police traffic stop, was yesterday interviewed by police about the incident at the Whim Police Station in Berbice.

Stabroek News was told that the attorney visited the station sometime around 3 pm and was very cooperative. The attorney was released on his recognisance and the matter has since been referred back to the police in ‘C’ Division, where the incident transpired.

The police in ‘C’ Division yesterday told Stabroek News that they are awaiting advice as to the way forward.

Crawford sparked headlines after a video of his outburst, during which he used a stream of expletives while questioning a police rank who had stopped him on the public road, was shared widely on Facebook…..