Bail for man accused of Subryanville break and entry

A 47-year-old man was yesterday placed on $75,000 bail, after he denied breaking and entering a Subryanville home.

The charge against John Solomon alleged that he, between September 10th and 16th, at Subryanville, broke and entered a home with intent to commit a felony.

Solomon initially pleaded guilty to the charge and told the court that he did not break into the home as he used to reside there and persons there know him.

Given his explanation, the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted and stated that the file for the matter is incomplete.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore then adjourned the matter to October 17th, and placed the man on $75,000 bail.