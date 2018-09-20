‘Mudds I didn’t come for money, I come to kill he’

Chadiraj Lall, the Enmore man who was stabbed several times about the body on Monday night by a man who reportedly said that he came to kill him, is recovering at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Lall, 49, was stabbed to his neck, back and arm and also sustained a punctured lung during the attack. According to information reaching Stabroek News, Lall, also known as ‘Dharmendra’ was in his Newtown Enmore, East Coast Demerara home when he was attacked by a man and stabbed five times about his body. He was rushed to the hospital and has made significant progress in his recovery even as his family ponder why someone would want to kill him.

Lall’s mother, Dorin Lall, 67, with whom he lives, told Stabroek News yesterday that her son had woken at around 10pm to eat dinner when the incident happened. “He don’t eat in the afternoon properly so he does eat in the night and he come out and going into the kitchen for the food and I tell he don’t eat all the food and leave some for me,” Dorin recalled. She said that she was in her bedroom at the time and her son mentioned that the kitchen window on the south-eastern side of the house was open…..