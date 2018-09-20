Prima facie case made out against accused in Number 70 carpenter murder case

Magistrate Charlyn Artiga yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against the five men charged with the 2016 murder of Number 70 Village, Corentyne carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

The five are Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob. The alleged mastermind, Marcus Bisram remains in police custody in the US. The Caribbean Court of Justice recently dismissed an application made on his behalf for an urgent hearing of a challenge to a local judge’s refusal to discontinue the charge against him.

Police here have alleged that Bisram procured and commanded Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram, and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt between October 31st and November 1st, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice…..