Guyana News

Prima facie case made out against accused in Number 70 carpenter murder case

-magistrate

By Staff Writer

Magistrate Charlyn Artiga yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against the five men charged with the 2016 murder of Number 70 Village, Corentyne carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

The five are Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob. The alleged mastermind, Marcus Bisram remains in police custody in the US. The Caribbean Court of Justice recently dismissed an application made on his behalf for an urgent hearing of a challenge to a local judge’s refusal to discontinue the charge against him.

Police here have alleged that Bisram procured and commanded Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram, and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt between October 31st and November 1st, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Upper Corentyne villagers stage protest as accused in carpenter’s murder attend hearing

Judge hears further arguments on Marcus Bisram’s bid to strike down murder charge

Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

More in Guyana News

Guyana, T&T ink energy MoU

By
T&T fully backs Guyana in Venezuela border controversy – Rowley

T&T fully backs Guyana in Venezuela border controversy – Rowley

Patterson submits documents to SOCU over bridge study probe

Comments