Autopsy results for rape accused inconclusive

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday on the body of Stonie Henry, the rape accused who reportedly ingested rat poison on Tuesday while in police custody, could not determine his cause of death.

This information was provided by a police source, who also related that as a result, government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh has since ordered that tissue from several of Henry’s organs be sent for toxicology analysis.

The police had confirmed that Henry, 47, of Lot 539 Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) on Tuesday morning, hours after he ingested the poison at the East Ruimveldt Outpost…..