Guyana, China to sign loan, cooperation agreements

Guyana and China are to sign a concessional loan agreement today, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The announcement, which was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, coincided with the scheduled arrival in the country of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Minister Wang Yi.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and Yi are to sign two agreements: the “Framework Agreement Provision of a Concessional Loan between the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China” and “The Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and Government of the People’s Republic of China.”….