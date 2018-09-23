Forum on oil revenue identifies infrastructure, environment, education as priorities

Policy Forum Guyana (PFG), a partner in the programme, Shared Resources Joint Solutions (SRJS) recently launched a series of meetings on the use of the expected oil windfall and heard that infrastructural development and environmental protection should be key funding priorities.

The PFG stated in a recent press release that the aim of the programme is to progressively generate a broad-based national consensus on the priority issues to which oil and gas revenues should be applied. The forum was held at the Guyana Nurses Association on Alexander Street.

The group took part in multiple discussions utilising what is known as ‘Open Space’ methods. The agenda of issues was determined initially by participants’ suggestions, which were then organised into three rounds of discussions. At the end of the discussion rounds, in which participants were encouraged to move about at will in a ‘marketplace of ideas’, all participants then identified what they considered to be the three major priorities emerging from the discussions…..