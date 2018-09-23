Specialised Children’s Court to be functional soon

Ahead of the expected activation of the landmark Juvenile Justice Act in the coming days, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards disclosed on Friday that a specialised Children’s Court will be up and running “in a matter of weeks” at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.

The Chancellor made the disclosure while addressing those gathered at the Pegasus Hotel for the 14th University of Guyana-organised Turkeyen and Tain Talks, which was held under the theme “A Better Life for Youth: Juvenile Justice in Guyana.”

Justice Cummings-Edwards stated that two magistrates have already been identified and exposed to training, both locally and abroad, for the specialised court. She did not name the magistrates…..