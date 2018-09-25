Dow confirmed as new GuySuCo board chairman

State Minister Joseph Harmon yesterday officially announced that Cabinet recently granted its approval of a new Board of Directors for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), which will be chaired by agriculture expert John Dow.

The appointment of Dow, John Browman, Richard Cumber-batch, Paul Cheong, Fitz Mc Lean, Vishnu Panday, Ramesh Persaud, Nowrang Persaud, Roy Hanoman, Claude Housty and ex-officio member Harold Davis Jr., who is the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), comes months after the life of the previous board expired.

Harmon disclosed during a post-Cabinet press briefing that the names were submitted by Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder and Cabinet granted its approval after consideration…..