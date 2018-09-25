Guyana News

Dow confirmed as new GuySuCo board chairman

By Staff Writer

State Minister Joseph Harmon yesterday officially announced that Cabinet recently granted its approval of a new Board of Directors for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), which will be chaired by agriculture expert John Dow.

The appointment of Dow, John Browman, Richard Cumber-batch, Paul Cheong, Fitz Mc Lean, Vishnu Panday, Ramesh Persaud, Nowrang Persaud, Roy Hanoman, Claude Housty and ex-officio member Harold Davis Jr., who is the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), comes months after the life of the previous board expired.

Harmon disclosed during a post-Cabinet press briefing that the names were submitted by Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder and Cabinet granted its approval after consideration…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Dow confirmed as new GuySuCo board chairman

John Dow tipped to be GuySuCo chairman

By

NICIL-SPU should take command of four closed estates while an independent GuySuCo board should manage operational estates

More in Guyana News

Authorities probing Canada cocaine bust

Authorities probing Canada cocaine bust

North Ruimveldt couple, daughter-in-law charged after 93-lb ganja bust

Accused in attempted murder of City Mall businesswoman acted on order of husband’s enemy

By

Comments