Lone survivor of Jib collision remains hospitalized

Eighty-year-old Adam Barakat, the only survivor of last Friday’s vehicular collision along the Jib Public Road, which claimed three lives, including that of a six-month-old infant, remains hospitalised.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram, who told Stabroek News that Barakat was still admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital yesterday afternoon.

When questioned about whether Barakat may face charges, Pareshram noted that the investigation is still incomplete. He said the police have not yet obtained a statement from Barakat. He said once this is done, a file will be compiled and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice…..