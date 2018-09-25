Guyana News

Murder charge instituted against hotelier over fatal Subryanville shooting

-after withdrawal of manslaughter indictment

By Staff Writer

Subryanville hotelier Erwin Bacchus, who was charged in August with manslaughter over the unlawful killing Jason De Florimonte, was yesterday charged with murder and remanded to prison.

During a hearing before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, Bacchus, who was previously released on $1.5 million bail, saw the manslaughter charge against him withdrawn by police and the new charge instituted. 

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers explained that the decision was based on advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)…..

