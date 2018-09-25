Voluntary group seeks to lift economy, create jobs through Number 52 – 74 NDC

When the November 12th local government elections are held, the National Congress of Progressive People’s Alliance (NCPPA) will once again be seeking the support of residents to represent them on the Number 52 to 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Corentyne, Berbice, in hopes of revitalising the local economy and creating jobs.

Abraham Subnauth told Stabroek News that the group of about 20 persons is “non-political,” although members support other major political parties as well.

The group contested the last elections and won a seat at the NDC. However, the councillor who occupied the seat will now be running as an APNU candidate…..