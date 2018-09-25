Guyana News

Voluntary group seeks to lift economy, create jobs through Number 52 – 74 NDC

By Staff Writer
Abraham Subnauth (right) submitting his list

When the November 12th local government elections are held, the National Congress of Progressive People’s Alliance (NCPPA) will once again be seeking the support of residents to represent them on the Number 52 to 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Corentyne, Berbice, in hopes of revitalising the local economy and creating jobs.

Abraham Subnauth told Stabroek News that the group of about 20 persons is “non-political,” although members support other major political parties as well.

The group contested the last elections and won a seat at the NDC. However, the councillor who occupied the seat will now be running as an APNU candidate…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

GECOM should establish impartial body to oversee redrawing of boundaries within NDCs

Rebalancing of councils was lawful, guided by considerations such as demographics

Local gov’t contestants doing it ‘for the people’

By

More in Guyana News

Cornelia Ida guard, 71, dies in accident

AG asks court to strike out Shadick’s challenge to local gov’t changes

Patterson to brief Cabinet on finding of bridge feasibility procurement violations after return from overseas – Harmon

Patterson to brief Cabinet on finding of bridge feasibility procurement violations after return from overseas – Harmon

Comments