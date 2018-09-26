Harmon advisor sued for allegedly failing to repay US$15,000 loan

Ronald Backer, the political advisor to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, has found himself facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to repay a US$15,000 loan he received from a former friend more than a decade ago while they both resided in the United States (US).

With a hearing scheduled to come before Justice Gino Persaud on Friday, however, Backer is contending that the local courts have no jurisdiction to hear the matter, while adding that it had always been his and his accuser’s intention to create legal relations in the US.

The action brought by Reginald Daniels is for full repayment of the sum, which he said he loaned Backer in June of 2007 to help him avoid a bank foreclosing on his house…..