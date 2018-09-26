Man remanded over theft, possession of Glock pistol

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with stealing and being in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

Colwin McKenzie, 27, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read three charges to him in Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that on September 17th, at Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, McKenzie stole a Glock semi-automatic pistol, valued at $250,000 and 18 9mm rounds, valued at $4,320, which were all the property of Brian Stephens…..