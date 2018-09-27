Port Kaituma River water safe for drinking, GGMC report finds

Following reports by the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) that tests on the Port Kaituma River had registered mercury contamination levels above WHO guidelines, a recent report from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has found that the presence of the metal in the river is not significant.

However, the report noted that high enough levels of mercury were found in the river sediment to indicate that aquatic species within the area may be affected. It was also noted, however, that further research would be required to provide evidence on this front and for an advisory to be issued regarding the consumption of aquatic species in the area.

Acknowledging the differences in readings, the report also recommended that not only are the results shared with GWI, but that the methodologies and results from the entities be compared. However, it should be noted that the GWI, after conducting follow up tests, had revealed that the mercury levels in the water of the River had abated. They had also said that further tests would be done to ensure that the results stay the same, as well as tests in other communities that are near to mining operations…..