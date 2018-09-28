Man dies in Liliendaal crash following birthday celebration

One person is dead and two others including the driver are said to be critical after the car they were in reportedly collided with a utility pole at Liliendaal on the Rupert Craig Highway this morning.

Dead is Isiah Corletta, 25, a resident of Lot 99 Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Mikhail Punch, said to be the driver, and a female occupant whose name is unknown at this time are presently receiving treatment at the said hospital.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles this morning confirmed the accident which he said occurred around 2.20 am.

According to Isles, information revealed that the trio was in motor car, PWW 676 driven by Punch and proceeding west along the southern lane of the public road when the driver reportedly lost control and they collided with the pole.

The occupants managed to get out of the mangled car and were transported to the hospital.

At the time of the accident, they were said to be heading to Georgetown following a hang at the Plaisance line top. Corletta celebrated his birthday yesterday.