Section of Railway Embankment Road to be closed for emergency repairs

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure today said that the Railway Embankment Road between Annandale Market Road to Lusignan Access Public Road will be closed from 6 pm today to midday on Sunday, 30 September 2018. This is to facilitate “Emergency Works: Repairs to a Culvert on the Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara.”

Motorists and pedestrians are therefore asked to use alternative bypasses and observe all caution and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.

This closure will likely compound traffic woes on the East Coast as the four-lane expansion on the highway continues to pose problems. As a result, the railway embankment has seen heavy traffic.