Region to probe Supply Health Centre construction

The Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is moving to investigate the construction of the Supply Health Centre in light of concerns over the quality of work that has been done by the contractor.

A statement issued yesterday by the RDC’s Public Relations Department stated that the investigation was prompted by the contractor, Navin and Sons, failing to adhere to a cease order issue to him by the region’s Clerk of Works.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas previously reported to councillors that despite being informed about concerns about the quality of work and a directive to halt works, the contractor went ahead and cast the floor of the building. The REO noted that the floor was cast over a tree stump, which was supposed to have been removed…..