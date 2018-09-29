Vendor alleges victimisation after testimony at M&CC inquiry

A vendor has alleged that she was removed from her vending spot on Robb Street, in Georgetown, after her testimony on Monday before the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operations of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

While CoI Chairman Justice (Ret’d) Cecil Kennard and Deputy Chairman of the Local Government Commission (LGC) Andrew Garnett assured that those who gave evidence would not be victimised, vendor Melissa Roberts is claiming otherwise.

Roberts yesterday reappeared before the CoI at the Critchlow Labour College, where she disclosed that she was visited by Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and the Market Clerk on Tuesday and they informed her that she could no longer vend at the Robb Street location she had been occupying…..