Charges fail to establish misconduct by Singh, Brassington, Nandlall tells court

Calling the misconduct charges levelled against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington unprecedented, attorney Anil Nandlall on Friday told Chief Justice Roxane George that the facts did not substantiate the decision to prosecute them.

At a hearing for arguments on Friday at the High Court, Nandlall said that in fact, not only were the charges unknown in Guyana, but they could not be made to stand under the circumstances which they have been brought against his clients by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Singh and Brassington are challenging the legality and validity of charges of misconduct in public office, which stem from their actions while they served under the former PPP/C government…..