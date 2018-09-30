Guyana Trans United, UNAIDS host media training for reporting on transgender people

UNAIDS in collaboration with the Guyana Trans United (GTU) yesterday hosted a media training session to sensitise local journalists on issues related to reporting on transgender people, with an aim of improving visibility and promoting inclusiveness.

At the opening ceremony of the training session, UNAIDS’ Country Director for Guyana and Suriname Dr Martin Odiit highlighted that the media plays an integral role in how transgender persons are portrayed in society.

Odiit also spoke on the impact that discrimination against persons from the transgender community can have on their wellbeing and how representation in the media can change that culture…..