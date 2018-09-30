Guyana News

Protecting children: More than a job, a mission

By
Ann Greene

He is 11 years old, lived on the streets and survived by doing odd jobs for persons who paid him in cash or food. He never attended school and is addicted to drugs.

He is just one of the thousands of children in state care whose plight came into focus as the world observed Child Protection Week last week.

As the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) continues its struggle to protect the nation’s children, it has faced resistance from the parents and relatives of the children it attempts to rescue and fierce criticism from many in society that it does not do enough for the children in need and for its approaches in attempting to help them…..

