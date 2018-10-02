Cabinet briefed ‘long ago’ on claimed bridge feasibility procurement violations -Patterson

Maintaining that he has done no wrong, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has said that a statement on the findings of the alleged procurement violations in the award of the contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new Demerara River bridge was submitted to Cabinet “long ago.”

“I don’t know if they [Cabinet members] have any other questions. I am doubtful that they have any other questions because from the very first day those allegations were made we give a detailed thing [statement], which we also gave SOCU,” Patterson told Stabroek News when approached on the issue shortly after an Alliance for Change (AFC) press conference last Thursday.

He did not say when the statement, which was also circulated to all Cabinet members, was submitted…..